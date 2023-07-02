During the final days of the Oregon Legislature, the Oregon Senate approved Senate Bill 1013, a measure to allow siting of one recreational vehicle (RV) on a rural residential zoned property, increasing housing options in rural Oregon.
Current regulations limit rural residential properties to a single dwelling and define “rural use” as one dwelling per ten acres. Recreational vehicles (RVs) are defined in statute as vehicles with or without motive power that are designed for use as temporary living quarters. Current law restricts local governments from prohibiting the placement or occupancy of an RV, or from imposing any limit on the length of occupancy of an RV as a residential dwelling, provided the recreational vehicle is located in a manufactured dwelling park, mobile home park or recreational vehicle park, a release from the Oregon Senate Republican states.
Sen. Cedric Hayden (R-Fall Creek) introduced and co-chief sponsored the bill.
“One of the greatest responsibilities the Legislature was tasked with this session was finding ways to increase the supply of housing and stabilize Oregon’s workforce,” Hayden said. “We often struggle to find employees to fill essential jobs in rural communities in part because there is nowhere to rent.
Senate Bill 1013 is a low-cost opportunity to provide suitable housing options for people looking for employment while boosting Oregon’s rural workforce. I appreciate the efforts of Commissioner Tootie Smith who brought this concept to my office.”
Sen. David Brock Smith (R-Port Orford),is co-chief sponsor of the bill.
“We must remove barriers that keep family-wage jobs from being filled in my community and across the state. Senate Bill 1013 gives our counties an opportunity to do this without a significant price tag,” Smith said.
“We know workers turn down jobs after facing the harsh reality that there are little to no adequate housing options for them. Senate Bill 1013 is a viable addition to the toolbox to relieve the pressure on Oregon’s housing and workforce shortage,” Sen. Dennis Linthicum (R-Klamath Falls), co-chief sponsor of the bill, said.
“This bill is a result of a constituent concern – a woman could not park an RV on her sister’s property for use as a residence following the death of her husband. Our current land use regulations were leading to unnecessary financial hardship and the potential to become homeless. For Clackamas County, this legislation offers a housing solution that extends into rural and unincorporated communities and will support families and people in need,” Clackamas County Commissioner Tootie Smith said.
According to the Department of land Conservation and Development Department, Oregon needs to develop more than 550,000 new housing units across income levels to accommodate 20 years of population growth and account for current underproduction.
The legislation is awaiting the governor’s signature.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In