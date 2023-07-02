Oregon's Capitol Building

During the final days of the Oregon Legislature, the Oregon Senate approved Senate Bill 1013, a measure to allow siting of one recreational vehicle (RV) on a rural residential zoned property, increasing housing options in rural Oregon.

Current regulations limit rural residential properties to a single dwelling and define “rural use” as one dwelling per ten acres. Recreational vehicles (RVs) are defined in statute as vehicles with or without motive power that are designed for use as temporary living quarters. Current law restricts local governments from prohibiting the placement or occupancy of an RV, or from imposing any limit on the length of occupancy of an RV as a residential dwelling, provided the recreational vehicle is located in a manufactured dwelling park, mobile home park or recreational vehicle park, a release from the Oregon Senate Republican states.

