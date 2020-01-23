DAVENPORT, Iowa — Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE: LEE), a leading provider of news, information and advertising in 50 markets, announced today that the company has sold its newspaper and digital media operations in Coos Bay to Country Media, Incorporated, a media and web design company headquartered in Salem. The sale includes The World, the Bandon Western World and the Umpqua Post.
The World publishes five days a week with an average daily circulation of 3,705. Its online site, theworldlink.com, reaches approximately 120,000 unique visitors each month. Lee Enterprises purchased the property in 2005 as part of the Pulitzer acquisition.
“Lee is very grateful to the staff in Coos Bay for the outstanding local journalism and dedicated commitment to the communities of Oregon's South Coast,” said Lee President and Chief Executive Officer Kevin Mowbray. “We wish them continued success under the leadership of Country Media.”
Country Media, Incorporated, owns newspaper properties in California, Oregon, North Dakota and Montana.
About Lee
Lee Enterprises is a leading provider of local news and information, and a major platform for advertising, with daily newspapers, rapidly growing digital products and over 200 weekly and specialty publications serving 50 markets in 20 states. Year to date, Lee's newspapers have average circulation of 0.7 million daily and 1.0 million Sunday, and are estimated to reach almost three million readers in print alone. Lee's markets include St. Louis, MO; Lincoln, NE; Madison, WI; Davenport, IA; Billings, MT; Bloomington, IL; and Tucson, AZ. Lee Common Stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol LEE. For more information about Lee, please visit www.lee.net.