NORTH BEND — A special presentation and drug distribution will take place at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 14, at the North Bend Community Center.
There will be a guest speaker and testimonial.
Max's Mission is an event for anyone who knows or takes opioids, prescription painkillers like OxyContin, Viodin or other street drugs like heroin.
An overdose does not have to be fatal. Naloxone reverses an overdose and restores breathing. It is not addictive and is very safe. Anyone can carry it. If you are worried that someone in your life might be at risk, plan to attend the event. Those in attendance will learn how to use Naloxone and get it from your local pharmacy.
This event is made possible through the support of several community sponsors. For more information, visit https://www.maxsmission.org.