ROSEBURG -- The next Medicare 101 seminar takes place Aug. 16 at the United Community Action Network building from 6 to 8:30 p.m. There's no cost to attend.
"Are you new to Medicare or needing to enroll in Medicare soon? Are you an employer or working as a medical office manager and have questions about Medicare?" according to a press statement. "Understanding Medicare and learning to guard yourself from fraud and abuse can be overwhelming. Come to this Medicare 101 seminar and learn the basics about what Medicare has to offer you."
The Senior Health Insurance Benefits Assistance (SHIBA) program provides this training. SHIBA hosts Medicare 101 seminars throughout the year and SHIBA volunteers are available by phone to set one-on-one appointments during the work week. SHIBA educates and advocates for Oregonians with Medicare.
Seating is limited. Call 541-492-2102 to reserve your spot.
UCAN is at 280 Kenneth Ford Drive in Roseburg.
Refreshments are provided.
Information:
To find out how to become a SHIBA volunteer or learn more about this program please call: Karen McGuire, RSVP program manager, 541-492-3917 Karen.McGuire@ucancap.org