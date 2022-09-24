Vote

The League of Women Voters of Coos County will meet on Saturday, September 24, from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the North Bend City Council Chambers, 835 California Ave., North Bend. DeDe Murphy, Coos County Clerk, will be the guest of the League and will discuss election procedures and the security measures which protect against voting fraud. The public is invited to attend. 

