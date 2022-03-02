The League of Women Voters of Coos County will meet on March 5 to learn the latest information about the plans for the new Coos Bay Public Library. The public is invited to join the League members at the Dolphin Theatre in Empire on Saturday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. to hear what a new library will bring to the community, why John Topits Park is the best location and the progress on the project to date.
Voters in Coos Bay will decide in May whether to support a bond to pay for construction of a new library.
Those attending should be prepared to show a vaccination card at the door and wear a face mask.
A zoom link will be available for those who request it through the League’s email: lwvcoos@gmail.com
For information, contact Carol Ventgen, LWVCC president, at 541-756-2041.
