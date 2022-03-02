A new library

The Coos Bay City Council voted unanimously to choose this design for a proposed library at John Topits Park. The council is expected to ask voters to approve a bond to pay for construction later this month.

 Contributed drawing

The League of Women Voters of Coos County will meet on March 5 to learn the latest information about the plans for the new Coos Bay Public Library.  The public is invited to join the League members at the Dolphin Theatre in Empire on Saturday, March 5, at 10:30 a.m. to hear what a new library will bring to the community, why John Topits Park is the best location and the progress on the project to date.

Voters in Coos Bay will decide in May whether to support a bond to pay for construction of a new library.

Those attending should be prepared to show a vaccination card at the door and wear a face mask.

A zoom link will be available for those who request it through the League’s email: lwvcoos@gmail.com

For information, contact Carol Ventgen, LWVCC president, at 541-756-2041.

