COOS COUNTY – The League of Women Voters is holding a forum on redistricting and gerrymandering Tuesday, Nov. 27.
According to a press release, the forum is being held from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Coos Bay City Hall, located at 500 Central Ave., Coos Bay.
“The public is invited to learn how voting districts are created and discuss current redistricting issues in Oregon and ideas proposed for reform,” the press release said. “Special guest speakers representing the League of Women Voters of Oregon will be Candalynn Johnson and Norman Turrill.”
For more information, call the league’s Coos County president Susan Thornton at 541-297-8305.