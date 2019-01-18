COOS BAY — The League of Women Voters of Coos County will present an informational forum on the proposed Jordan Cove Project on Thursday from 7 to 9 p.m., at the Egyptian Theatre, 229 S. Broadway, Coos Bay.
During the forum, scientists and experts will review ecological aspects of the Jordan Cove Project and their implications for our community.
Topics will include how this project will influence the ecology of the estuary, recreation, fishing and hunting, bay access and navigation.
For more information, visit www.lwvcooscounty.org.