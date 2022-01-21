The League of Women Voters of Coos County has begun an update on its advocacy position on the International Port of Coos Bay.
The LWVCC has conducted comprehensive studies of the Port of Coos Bay beginning in 1960, and the studies have been reviewed and updated on approximately 20-year intervals. The League’s previous study completion dates were 1962, 1981 and 2000. The LWVCC studies are comprehensive, and they are shared with the state League leadership and elsewhere. The League conducts these formal studies to create its local position, and also issues reports that present current information about important subjects.
The League will hold its first public meeting regarding its study of the Port of Coos Bay on Saturday January 22, at 1 p.m. This will be a virtual event, accessible via Zoom.
For a link to the meeting, please send a request to lwvcoos@gmail.com. League members, guests and those interested in the work of the League are invited to this discussion.
Those who want to attend the meeting can review general information about the port that is available on their website https://www.portofcoosbay.com/.
In addition, recent YouTube videos of Port Commission meetings are available on their channel: https://www.youtube.com/user/portcoos.
For information, contact Carol Ventgen, LWVCC pesident, at 541-756-2041.
