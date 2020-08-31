COOS COUNTY — This month, the League of Women Voters celebrates its 100th anniversary, along with the passage of the 19th amendment, ratified on Aug. 26, 1920.
As part of its mission to inform voters and encourage participation in government, the League of Women Voters of Coos County is planning several candidate debates to provide information about candidates and their positions on issues of relevance to local citizens.
In previous years, these events would be live, and open to members of the public. However, due to the health risks from COVID-19 and mandates that restrict public gatherings, these events will be held without an audience in recorded moderated sessions. The debates will feature questions submitted in advance by email from the public. The recorded debates will be posted on the Coos County LVW web https://my.lwv.org/oregon/coos-county, and also on the Coos Community Media Center web https://coosmediacenter.viebit.com
Additional information about candidates for all elected races is available on VOTE411 web, a service launched by the League of Women Voters Education Fund as a "one-stop-shop" for election related information. It provides nonpartisan information to the public with both general and state-specific information on the election process: https://www.vote411.org/.
About the LWV
The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization with a mission to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in government. The League never supports or opposes any candidate or political party and aims to provide impartial information to voters about candidates' view on issues, and to stimulate interest and participation in the election.
In 1954 the women of Coos County formed a local organization of the League of Women Voters. In 1974, the League became one of the first of the exclusionary membership organizations to open membership to the opposite sex.
For more information, contact Alice Carlson, LWVCC Co-President, at 751-756-7290
