The League of Women Voters of Coos County is offering interviews of candidates on the League’s website and YouTube channel at https://my.lwv.org/oregon/coos-county under the menu: voting & elections, Interviews. All candidates for the following positions were invited for an interview; some of the candidates declined or did not respond to the invitation.
Interviews with candidates for the following races are now posted:
Coos County Commissioner Position 2: Cristina Bettesworth; John Sweet
Coos County Commissioner Position 3: Chase Carlson; Melissa Cribbins, Rod Taylor
Coos County Clerk: Julie Brecke
Informational interviews are also provided on the following tax and bond measures:
⦁ 6-194 Measure to Authorize Tax on Charleston Area Short Term Lodging;
⦁ 6-195 Bond Measure for North Bend School District No.13--to increase health & safety, repair, and update schools;
⦁ 6-196 Bond Measure for Constructing a Combined Coos Bay Library and 911 Communications Center.
These interviews are a voters’ service project of the League of Women Voters of Coos County. The League of Women Voters is a non-partisan political organization with a mission to encourage the active and informed participation of citizens in government. The League never supports or opposes any candidate or political party and aims to provide impartial information to voters about candidates’ views on issues, and to stimulate interest and participation in the election. The League does take positions on issues after a process of study, review, and consensus by members.
For more information, contact LWVCC President, Carol Ventgen, 541-756-2041.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In