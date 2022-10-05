VOTE

Photo credit, Metro Creative.

Candidates in the race for the 4th Congressional District will appear together and make their case to voters in a 90 minute forum starting at noon on October 6.

The candidates who are participating are Mike Beilstein of the Pacific Green Party; Jim Howard of the Constitution Party; Val Hoyle of the Democratic Party; Levi Leatherberry of the Independent Party, and Alek Skarlatos, of the Republican Party.

