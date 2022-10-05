Candidates in the race for the 4th Congressional District will appear together and make their case to voters in a 90 minute forum starting at noon on October 6.
The candidates who are participating are Mike Beilstein of the Pacific Green Party; Jim Howard of the Constitution Party; Val Hoyle of the Democratic Party; Levi Leatherberry of the Independent Party, and Alek Skarlatos, of the Republican Party.
The 90-minute forum will be conducted as a Zoom Webinar. The program will be live streamed on Facebook by the Springfield City Club and that livestream may be shared by many of the sponsoring organizations. The program will be rebroadcast by KLCC on Monday, October 10, at 7 p.m. Afterward a link to the video also be posted on the website of the League of Women Voters of Coos County and the City Club of Eugene You Tube channel. It will remain on the Springfield City Club Facebook page through Election Day.
The forum is sponsored by the League of Women Voters of Lane County, the Springfield City Club, and the City Club of Eugene. In addition to the three sponsoring organizations, the cosponsors are the League of Women Voters of Coos County, the League of Women Voters of Umpqua Valley, the Siuslaw Public Library District, the Coos Bay Public Library, and the North Bend Public Library.
For more information, contact Alice Carlson, LWVCC President, at lwvcoos@gmail.com or 541-756-7290.
