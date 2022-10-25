Election
Photo: Metro Creative

The League of Women Voters of Coos County will present a Candidate Forum on Thursday, October27, 7-9 p.m. at the North Bend City Council Chambers, 835 California Ave., North Bend.

The event is co-sponsored by the North Bend Public Library.At this in-person event,the public will have the opportunity to hear from the candidates for North Bend Mayor, John Briggs and Jessica Engelke; and three of the candidates for City Council, Jenny Jones, John Ezra Scheirman, and Barbara Schultz.

