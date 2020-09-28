SOUTH COAST — Over the past four months, while 50 million Americans filed new jobless claims, Deseret Transportation trucks have crisscrossed the United States carrying hundreds of thousands of pounds of food each week from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints storehouses to a vast array of organizations feeding the needy.
Oregon's South Coast was one of the recent recipients of these truckloads of staples, including flour, canned meats, canned beans and vegetables and other foods with long shelf lives. Thursday, Bandon's Coastal Harvest received 20,000 pounds of food, with the other 20,000 headed to the Port Orford food pantry.
Food was delivered last week to seven volunteer and nonproft distribution points along the South Coast, including South Coast Food Share in Coos Bay, the Reedsport and Lakeside food pantries, and the Mapleton and Florence food shares — a total of 160,000 pounds of food.
Each of those food assistance programs will distribute the goods to people in the community.
"This is a wonderful humanitarian effort and we are pleased to be recipients," said Christine Roberts, coordinator of Coastal Harvest.
Roberts, who is a member of the LDS Church, said the organization has not received anything like this before but she has tasted some of the food the LDS Church not only delivers, but also produces and processes in Salt Lake City and other locations.
"Their salsa is amazing and the spaghetti sauce has a lot of flavor," Roberts said.
"This is amazing," Roberts added, while wondering at the same time where they'd put all the food. "We're just this little tiny entity and someboy noticed us."
But it all fit in the Coastal Harvest warehouse and food distribution center at 11th Street and Fillmore Avenue, which also houses the organization's thrift store, started last year by Roberts. Bandon Supply owns the building and gives Coastal Harvest a discounted rental rate, and also sent over a forklift driver Thursday to move the pallets of food into the building. Cory Wright of Bandon Supply expertly packed in the goods.
A crew of Coastal Harvest volunteers were also on hand to help.
"I have never said no to food," Roberts said. "It's strictly dry goods so that will be easy."
Victor Pettijohn, communications director for the LDS stake wards from Florence to Brookings and stake president Dr. Steven Tersigni said the church has been involved in helping victims of recent wildfires and decided to also include food pantries along the South Coast after doing some polling of food assistance needs.
"How the food is distributed is up to the recipients (at the food pantries)," Pettijohn said. "It's not tied to our church at all. We know it will be distributed properly."
Pettijohn added that anyone who comes to the church asking for food assistance can get help from the Bishop's Storehouse Closet. The church will write an order and a box truck will make a delivery to that area.
"The church can respond quickly anywhere in the the world," Pettijohn said. "We'd really like to acknowledge the great work and the infrastructures that exist that we can plug into so we don't have to reinvent the wheel. The church deeply appreciates the work and service provided by local food shares and pantries who continue to serve those in our community with critical needs. Their existing infrastructure is invaluable in allowing others, like the church, to assist in this important humanitarian effort. It wouldn't happen without them."
The far-flung effort to help America’s food banks during the COVID-19 pandemic is now the biggest humanitarian project in the history of the LDS Church, its leaders have said.
Beginning in mid-March, the church began to roll an additional 15 trucks a week out of its Bishops’ Central Storehouse in Salt Lake City. Over 16 weeks, the church has dispatched 240 truckloads beyond its normal capacity. Each truck carries 40,000 pounds of food, enough to feed 1,400 people for a week, according to Bishop Gérald Caussé, the Presiding Bishop of the church.
The trucks have rolled out of Utah to points up and down the eastern seaboard, from New Hampshire to Tennessee and Florida, and across the breadth of the country to Oregon, Washington and the Navajo Nation Reservation in Arizona and New Mexico, according to a review of dozens of news reports.
The food relief is a single part of a global effort by the church to provide relief during the pandemic. The church now has provided pandemic-related aid through more than 630 projects in over 130 countries, Bishop Caussé said.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has now become the largest-ever humanitarian project of the church,” President Russell M. Nelson told the Church News. “Any way you want to measure it, this is now the largest.”
Bandon resident Susan DeSalvatore, a friend of Roberts who helps with Coastal Harvest was amazed at the amount of food delivered Thursday.
"You know the motto of Coastal Harvest is 'If you have too much, you build a bigger table' and the LDS Church has made sure we can fill that larger table," DeSalvatore said.
"Their generosity is overwhelming," said Mark Lavell, Coastal Harvest treasurer. "People have been amazing. It's crazy good. I'm speechless."
Other Bandon food assistance groups will receive donations from the LDS Church through South Coast Food Share.
Coastal Harvest distributes once a month on the third Wednesdays of the month between 9-10 a.m. at 11th St. SE and Fillmore Ave. (corner of Rosa Road). For more information, call Roberts at 541-329-9726.
Good Neighbors Food Bank distributes on the first Tuesday of every month from 9 a.m.-noon next to the Bandon Community Center, 1200 11th St. SW.
The Restoration Center Food Pantry distributes on the fourth Thursday of the month from 4-6 p.m., and is located at 89 North Ave.
The Community Center dining room is closed. But, Senior Meals staff and volunteers are cooking up lunches to go. Lunch is served from 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays. For more information and to follow updates at the Community Center, visit bandonevents.org.
A food cupboard is also available at Benjamin's Trading Post, located at 49877 Highway 101 South, which is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. and closed Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In