NORTH BEND — A lawsuit filed against the City of North Bend challenging the legality of the city's Public Safety Fee has been dismissed by a Coos County Circuit Court judge.
Judge Andrew Combs issued his letter of opinion on July 31 in the case of McPherson et al vs. Coos Bay-North Bend Water Board et al dismissing all claims filed by Douglas and Debra Bankler and Lois McPherson.
The crux of the opinion is that the City of North Bend has the authority under its city charter to create the Public Safety Fee and have the Water Board collect it from ratepayers on North Bend's behalf, according to a case summary prepared by Stebbins & Coffey, Attorneys at Law practicing in North Bend.
The original complaint was filed on Oct. 7, 2019 by Douglas Bankler, Debra Bankler and Lois McPherson and their attorneys from the Oregon Legal Center, the summary states.
The complaint sought certification as a class action on behalf of all current and former residents paying the fee and who were low income as defined by the federal government.
The City of North Bend opposed the class action certification and Coos County Circuit Court Judge Megan Jaquot issued an opinion and order on April 22, 2020 denying class certification.
That decision was followed by McPherson and the Banklers filing an Amended Complaint on May 5, 2020 in which they sought a declaration that the imposition and collection of the Public Safety Fee was illegal.
The Amended Complaint also asked that the City of North Bend and the Water Board:
• Provide an accounting of all money paid for the Public Safety Fee from April 1, 2017 to the present.
• Appoint an independent auditor at the expense of the City and the Water Board to examine all expenditures from the Public Safety Fee funds.
• Require that the City and the Water Board to pay all monies that were spent in violation of the North Bend City Charter into a constructive trust.
• Require that the City and Water Board refund all amounts charged in violation of the North Bend City Charter in the amount of $192,500.
• Award to the Banklers and McPherson their reasonable attorney’s fees, costs and disbursements.
After the Amended Complaint was filed and answered by the City, both sides filed Motions for Summary Judgment, the summary stated. These are motions which are based on a finding that there were no factual issues left to be determined, and a finding that the only issues left to be determined were legal issues to be decided by Judge Combs.
The judge heard argument on the Summary Judgment motions on July 15 and issued the decision on July 31.
"Judge Combs reached the same conclusions you reached a few years ago when you decided enact a Public Safety Fee," the summary stated, adding:
1. North Bend is a “home rule” city, which gives it broad authority to enact municipal legislation and North Bend had the power under its city charter to create a Public Safety Fee.
2. The court also found that North Bend had the power and authority under its city charter to authorize the Water Board to collect the Public Safety Fee.
"Those basic conclusions take care of all the claims raised by the Banklers and McPherson that the City acted illegally in its enactment of the Public Safety Fee," the summary stated.
The lawsuit cost the City more than $60,000 in outside attorney’s fees, according to the City.
