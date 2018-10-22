COOS COUNTY – The number of distracted drivers is on the rise.
According to a study conducted by DriversEd.com, more and more people are watching videos while driving or are getting behind the wheel while impaired.
“Our patrol guys see it a lot in traffic stops,” said Captain Kelley Andrews with the Coos County Sheriff’s Department. “I haven’t seen local data, but our drug recognition evaluators are being called out more, so I think law enforcement officers are being more observant.”
DriversEd.com said eight percent of drivers admitted to watching videos while driving, 18 percent admitted to checking social media, while 34 percent got behind the wheel after one drink and 19 percent after two drinks. Meanwhile, 10 percent admitted to driving after smoking or ingesting marijuana over a period of 12 months.
“I would base the increase on law enforcement being more observant since the legalization of marijuana,” Andrews said. “The legalization of marijuana have opened the floodgates, so it’s legal but what people aren’t thinking about is that it is similar to alcohol but doesn’t dissipate out of their system in the short amount of time that alcohol does. So, technically they are still operating a vehicle under the influence after they’ve smoked or ingested marijuana.”
Andrews pointed out that local officers are on the lookout for drug-induced driving behaviors, but not just for legalized marijuana. Rather, deputies are also looking for drivers impaired by prescription medications.
“People who take prescribed medications don’t realize how they are affected by them while driving, so between prescription drugs and legal marijuana, I would say the numbers of drug DUII’s are probably on the increase,” Andrews said.
Not only that, but the Oregon State Sheriff’s Association through the Oregon Department of Transportation is now administering a grant for distracted driving.
“Not only do we have grants coming out on what we’ve been doing for safety belt violations and DUII enforcement, but now we have a grant for distracted driving,” Andrews said.
Although this is the case, the CCSO hasn’t received this new grant yet.
“We haven’t applied for it yet, but operators on the road need to be aware that there are grants being provided to law enforcement specifically targeting distracted driving,” Andrews said. “People should know that highway safety coordinators for the state are taking distracted driving as a serious threat out on the road.”