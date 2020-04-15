Support local journalism by subscribing today! Click Here to see our current offers.

COOS BAY — Local officers responded to a shooting in the area of John Topits Park.

According to a press release from the Coos Bay Police Department, the call came in on Wednesday at around 12:12 p.m. Officers from the Coos Bay Police Department, North Bend Police Department, Oregon State Police, Coquille Tribal Police, and Confederated Tribal Police responded to the area of John Topits Park for a shooting incident.

When officers arrived they were able to contact all parties involved. At this time, the incident is still under investigation. The CBPD ensured the public that all parties associated with the incident are accounted for and the park is safe and open to the public, the release said.

The CBPD asks that anyone who may have information directly related to the incident call the police department at 541-269-8911.

Reporter Adam Robertson can be reached at 541-266-6043, or by email at aworldnews4@countrymedia.net.

