On Saturday July 9, the Coquille Chess Club will be hosting the LaVerne Park Chess Tournament and Outdoor Fun. The fee is $5. Lunch is a potluck with hot dogs provided.
Between rounds is squirt gun fun, badminton, Frisbee, other outdoor games and a shallow river to play in. Those who participate are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. or preregister at drnancykeller@yahoo.com. Games start at 10 a.m. Prizes are outdoor toys.
Beginner section typically finish in the early afternoon and advanced section can go to 4 p.m.
Bring your brains and your sunscreen. Tournament is NW rated. Questions? Contact Nancy Keller at 541 396-3855 or the above e-mail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In