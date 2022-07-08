Learn to play

The Coquille Chess Club will host a tournament for all levels at LaVerne Park. During breaks, gusts are invited to have fun in a variety of ways.

 Contributed photos

On Saturday July 9, the Coquille Chess Club will be hosting the LaVerne Park Chess Tournament and Outdoor Fun. The fee is $5. Lunch is a potluck with hot dogs provided.

Between rounds is squirt gun fun, badminton, Frisbee, other outdoor games and a shallow river to play in. Those who participate are asked to arrive at 9:30 a.m. or preregister at drnancykeller@yahoo.com. Games start at 10 a.m. Prizes are outdoor toys.  

Beginner section typically finish in the early afternoon and advanced section can go to 4 p.m. 

Bring your brains and your sunscreen. Tournament is NW rated. Questions? Contact Nancy Keller at 541 396-3855 or the above e-mail.

0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

Who is your choice for Oregon Governor?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments