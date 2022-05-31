Every Saturday in June, from 9:30 – 10:15 a.m., the North Bend Public Library is teaming up with Rebecca Loughman to offer workshops on Laughter Yoga!
Laughter Yoga is a unique technique, devised by a doctor from India, that combines laughter exercises with yogic breathing. It increases the amount of oxygen in your body, making you feeling more energized, and actually changes the physiology of your body so you start to feel happier. Experts tell us to “Fake it, till you make it” because our bodies don’t know the difference between fake and real laughter. As long as you laugh, you experience the same health benefits.
The events will be held in person, with limited space available at the library.
Please sign up by going to https://tinyurl.com/NorthBendLaughterYoga or call Tammy at 541-808-7244. When registering for these events, it is suggested that you register for as many events as you can commit to, to receive the maximum benefit of Laughter Yoga. (June 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th)
For more information, please go to the North Bend Public Library website http://northbendoregon.us/library.
For more information about this event and other library programs, please contact the North Bend Public Library at 541-756-0400, email tammy.aley@chw.coos.or.us or see our website at http://northbendoregon.us/library.
