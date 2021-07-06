After 15 months of silence, the shrieks of joy returned to the North Bend Municipal Pool on Thursday after the pool finally reopened.
North Bend hosted a reopening ribbon cutting ceremony, and the North Bend Fire Department gave out free fire dogs, chips and drinks to the community.
But those who gathered an hour before the pool opened came for one reason only, to get back in the water.
Like many businesses in the community, the North Bend Pool closed its doors in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. What was intended to be a short closure, stretched to 15 months, with many speculating the pool would never reopen due to budget concerns.
But in May, North Bend voters approved a tax levy to fund pool operations for five years, and weeks after the vote, North Bend received a grant from the Oregon Community Foundation to fund operations for three months.
With those two funding sources, the city has spent the last month working overtime to prepare the pool for swimming. And Thursday that work paid off when dozens of community members got in the water.
“We’re so happy you’re here today to share in this moment for the reopening of the North Bend pool,” Mayor Jessica Engelke told the crowd waiting to swim. “I think we can all say, it’s been a very long year.”
Engelke said as the city council debated the future of the pool, they were determined to do what the people wanted.
“We listened to the citizens, and we heard you,” she said. “This was a priority for you.”
Engelke said when the citizens made it known having the pool was a priority, the city council moved it to the top of their list.
One person responsible for the grand opening is State Rep. Boomer Wright. While serving in the Legislature this year, Wright heard about the grant opportunities through the Oregon Community Foundation and immediately called North Bend. With that information, North Bend was able to prepare its grant application, which led to funding to open the pool for free all summer.
Wright said being at the grand opening was a big honor and a small victory that made his service in the Legislature worthwhile.
“It is an honor to stand before you and represent you in District 9 and finally get the pool reopened,” Wright said.
City Councilman Eric Gleason said opening the pool is a big deal for North Bend.
“Today is an exciting day for North Bend,” Gleason said. “It’s a day that comes not because we spent time arguing, but because we came together as a community to ensure that this local resource is available to serve so many.”
Gleason said the pool will not only provide entertainment and exercise to the community, it will ultimately save lives.
“I learned to swim in this very building, and it is the same place my kids learned how to swim,” he said. “Today, we get to see its waters filled with joy and laughter as we afford this opportunity to the youth of our community.”
City Recorder KayLee Marone, who is also serving as the pool manager, said having the pool open is a big relief.
“This has been a long, hard road since we closed in March 2020,” Marone said.
She explained the pool will be open in July, August and September free of charge, and it will then close in October through the rest of the year. Over those three months, the city will be repairing and replacing three aging pieces of equipment needed to operate the pool – the pool pump, filtration system and boiler.
“We’re really excited for this summer and looking forward to our next grand opening in January of 2022,” Marone said.
After the speeches concluded, the Bay Area Chamber of Commerce joined city leaders for a ribbon cutting, and then the wait was over as the pool officially opened its doors. A swim schedule and other information can be seen on the North Bend Municipal Pool Facebook page.
