A fifth member of a robbery crew led by a Reedsport man was sentenced to federal prison last week.
Marcus Cox, 38, of Eugene, was sentenced to 110 months in prison and three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to interfering with commerce by robbery and using, carrying and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
According to federal authorities, a group of five men led by Jorge Rubio of Reedsport stole drugs and money from marijuana traffickers in a series of violent robberies in Oregon. Rubio was sentenced to 121 months in prison and five years of supervised release for the same charges in October.
According to U.S. Attorney Billy J. Williams, the five men used assault rifles and firearms to violently rob individuals who were planning to sell large quantities of marijuana or invest in marijuana operations in Oregon. According to a press release issued Tuesday, on March 6, 2017, the group robbed two men who traveled from Austin, Texas, to Eugene to meet with Rubio to discuss investing in a marijuana growing operation and to purchase marijuana for sale in Texas. One of the victims had $50,000 in cash on him after purchasing marijuana from Rubio previously.
“In a misguided attempt to avoid detection by law enforcement, Jorge Rubio and his gang of thugs preyed on people they believed would not report their crimes. In doing so, they callously threatened the lives of their targets and risked the safety of the entire community,” said Williams. “These violent crimes are the direct result of an illegal and thriving marijuana black market. I commend the hard work and dedication of law enforcement for bringing this gang to justice.”
“These defendants targeted drug dealers while hiding in the dark underworld of illegal marijuana production and distribution. Using death threats and violent attacks against their targets, they stole weapons, tens of thousands of dollars in cash and hundreds of thousands of dollars in drugs,” said Renn Cannon, special agent in charge of the FBI in Oregon.
According to law enforcement, when Rubio and his crew met with the two men from Austin, Texas, Rubio arranged to meet the men at a hotel in Eugene. Shortly after the men arrived, three co-conspirators barged into the room with guns drawn and ordered the Texas men onto the floor.
When one person attempted to fight back, he was struck in the head with a firearm. The crew then tied the men up with zip ties and Duct tape and demanded to know there the cash was. They searched the room and located the $50,000. After leaving the room, the men were able to escape and summoned help. The man who had been hit was transported by Life Flight to Portland for treatment.
Later in 2017, the group of five men were involved in two separate robberies. First, they set up a group of people who wanted to do business with Rubio. As part of the deal, the men were told to meet at a marijuana grow operation. On the way, the Oregon men robbed the people at gunpoint, seizing cash, wallets, cell phones and keys. The men were left in a field and warned not to call police.
In the second event, the crew acted like marijuana buyers from New York. They arranged to purchase drugs for $260,000, but instead robbed the men in their Medford-area residence, taking the drugs, a handgun, wallets and phones.
The crew robbed another person who had arranged a deal with Rubio. While meeting in a car, one member beat the man while another threated him with a gun. They then stole 43 pounds of marijuana, cash and phone. The individual jumped from the moving vehicle to escape.
This case was investigated by the FBI, U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, Eugene Police Department, and Austin Police Department. It was prosecuted by Joseph Huynh; Assistant U.S. Attorney for the District of Oregon.
All five men were convicted of the same crimes and sentenced a minimum of four years in federal prison.
