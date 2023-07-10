Edward (Eddie) Larsen, MBA has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Coast Community Health Center.
The Board of Directors reached their decision at a special board meeting on June 16, and extended Larsen an offer which Larsen has officially accepted.
“After extensive interviews involving Coast Community Health Center staff, board members, and community partners, Edward Larsen was unanimously offered the position of chief executive officer. We are extremely pleased that he accepted the offer, and we look forward to his leadership with current staff in refining, expanding, and improving our range of health services on the Southern Oregon Coast,” said Board Chair JJ McLeod.
The board carefully considered the experience and knowledge of each candidate and carefully reviewed: general knowledge and skill set, Federally Qualified Health Center knowledge and prior experience, finance and grant management and prior experience, and Health Resources and Services Administration knowledge and demonstrated expertise. Larsen’s prior experience and knowledge in these areas make him an excellent choice for Coast Community Health Center.
Larsen is also known for fostering collaborative work environments, creating financial sustainability, and for his patient centered approach to healthcare services.
When asked about his upcoming role Larsen responded with enthusiasm and said, "I couldn't be more thrilled to embark on this exciting journey as the new Coast Community Health Center CEO! Joining this wonderful organization and becoming a part of such a warm and welcoming community fills my heart with joy. Together, we will build a brighter and healthier future, fostering a spirit of camaraderie, compassion, and collaboration. I am humbled and grateful for the opportunity to make a positive difference in the lives of the people we serve.”
Larsen graduated with an MBA from California Coast University. Larsen also holds a bachelor of science degree in Information Systems from the University of Phoenix. Most recently he served as chief operating officer and chief information officer of Heritage Health in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, which is a $42 million community healthcare system with four medical sites, one dental site, and seven behavioral health sites. His prior experience also includes serving as COO and CIO of Aviva Health in Roseburg. He has extensive experience with Federally Qualified Health Centers, revenue cycle management, grant writing, HRSA, and project management.
