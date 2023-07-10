Coast Community Health Center

 AMY MOSS STRONG Bandon Western World

Edward (Eddie) Larsen, MBA has been appointed the new chief executive officer of Coast Community Health Center.

The Board of Directors reached their decision at a special board meeting on June 16, and extended Larsen an offer which Larsen has officially accepted.

