The Langlois Lions Club is hosting a benefit Spaghetti Feed and Dessert Auction on Saturday, March 25, from 5 – 7 p.m. A dessert auction is at 5: 45 pm. The event is located at the Lions Club: 48136 Floras Lake Loop. It is very easy to find, a few blocks off Highway 101, just south of Langlois. The dinner features a generous supply of spaghetti with a delicious meat/marinara sauce with cole slaw and garlic bread for a suggested donation of $ 7. A vegetarian option is available. Coffee, tea, water and punch included.
This sit-down spaghetti feed fund raiser will be the first in three years with proceeds dedicated to the Pacific High School scholarship fund and other charitable programs. In the past, community members have been so supportive of fund-raising events. In fact, the tradition of the Spaghetti Feed/ Dessert Auction dates back more than 30 years.
