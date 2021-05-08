The Langlois Lions is hosting the annual Mary Hildebrand Memorial Plant Sale from Saturday, May 15, through Sunday, May 23, from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. daily. This open-air market is located at 94180 Kerber Lane. Masks are required. The sale is not at the Lions Club. There will be an outstanding variety of garden, yard and house plants from A – Z to include 13 different kinds of tomatoes and other veggies starts.
Special attractions include Woof’s pottery and garden expert, Jennifer Ewing on May 15.
Business support includes Valley Flora, Wild Wood Gypsy Farm Stand & Gift Shop, Dragonfly Farm & Nursery, B & B Farm Supply, Raincoast Arts, Old Souls Studios of Langlois, Currydale Farms, Stillwater Nursery, 101 Plants & Garden Center and Nicki’s Knick Knacks of Port Orford.
There will a great opportunity to connect with other green thumbs and to support charitable causes. The Lions Club is accepting donations May 14in the afternoon and the morning of May 15.
Overflow parking is available at the Old Cheese Factory, only 1-½ blocks from the sale and is highly encouraged. For information, call 541 348-2507
