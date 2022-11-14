The Langlois Holiday Craft Fair is back, Held on Friday and Saturday just before Thanksgiving, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., this annual event is a highlight of the south coast. Come to the Lions Club on Floras Lake Loop, just west of Highway 101 and just south of charming Langlois.
Signs on the highway will show you where to turn. Locally hand-made items will surprise and delight you, with wonderful gifts for all ages. A delicious lunch is available too, so bring family and friends to this fun and friendly holiday tradition.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In