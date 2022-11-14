These Footprint Snowmen Are The Perfect Family Holiday Craft

The Langlois Holiday Craft Fair is back, Held on Friday and Saturday just before Thanksgiving, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., this annual event is a highlight of the south coast. Come to the Lions Club on Floras Lake Loop, just west of Highway 101 and just south of charming Langlois.  

Signs on the highway will show you where to turn. Locally hand-made items will surprise and delight you, with wonderful gifts for all ages. A delicious lunch is available too, so bring family and friends to this fun and friendly holiday tradition.

2
0
0
0
0





Online Poll

Are you ready for the snow and cold?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments