FLORENCE — The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance to locate a missing man out of Florence.
Patrick Stapp, 58, was reported missing by his family Monday. Patrick a 6-foot, 165 pound white male with short brown hair and brown eyes. He has a short beard and mustache.
It is believed that Patrick may have been in a motor vehicle crash Nov. 30 near Sutton Lake Road where a 1991 Toyota Camry went off the roadway and down an embankment. The vehicle, which was not occupied when it was located, had white hair on the interior that appeared to be animal hair. Paperwork found in the vehicle indicated the driver may have been Patrick Stapp.
While searching the area for the driver of the vehicle, the responding deputy spotted a man, possibly Stapp, in the distance with a white dog. The man quickly walked off the roadway and over the edge of an embankment down through some brush. The deputy saw the man walking near the water at the bottom of the embankment before he lost sight of him. The deputy searched the area and used the loudspeaker to call out for the man but was unable to locate him.
Patrick’s dog has since been located and is safe. Patrick reportedly had plans to have dinner with a friend the evening of Nov. 30 but did not show up. His family reported that this is unusual for Patrick as he always tells friends and family where he will be.
If you have seen Patrick Stapp or know his location, call 541-682-4141.