FLORENCE — Lane County Sheriff's Office is asking for public assistance with locating 36-year-old Kathryn Green. She was reported missing Aug. 27. The search for Kathryn remains active in hopes that someone will recognize her.
Kathryn was last seen Aug. 3 in the Florence area. She is known to frequent coastal areas of Oregon. She may have traveled to southern Oregon.
Kathryn is a 5-foot, 8-inch white female with long, blonde hair and brown eyes. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone who has seen Kathryn since Aug. 3 or knows where she is to call 541-682-4141.