A brief trip to attend a friend's funeral has changed George Landon's life in a way he never dreamed possible.
That trip over Memorial Day weekend gave someone or a group of people an opportunity to take almost everything Landon has worked his entire life to collect - $300,000 in coins, other valuable items and almost all the paperwork from his life.
"That's only the second time I've been out of my house more than two days in five months," Landon said. "I had to go to a funeral."
So he left his home in Bunker Hill unprotected for two and a half days and came home to disaster.
"I've been collecting coins since I was 5 years old," Landon said. "When my wife passed away, I decided to buy gold and silver. I finished my collection with the most expensive silver dollar that's ever been made and the most expensive penny that's ever been made."
When Landon got home that Memorial Day, the first thing he notice was a metal detector in his room was buzzing. When he went to explore, he found something that devastated his life.
Someone, or likely a group of people, broke out the glass back door and went directly to his collection.
"That walked straight past everything and walked straight to that room," Landon said. "They broke the door to the closet that was locked."
As Landon described it, he kept his collection in a room he cals his hunting and fishing room. That room was locked. A closet holding the collection was also locked, and the coins were inside a safe in the closet. The entire safe was taken.
"It was like somebody got a detailed plan of everything in my house," Landon said. "That's my fishing and hunting room, and almost no one has ever been in that room. No one has ever been in the room where the safe was.
"They actually had to tear the wall out to get the safe out. And then there was not another scratch on the door."
Landon is confident he knows at least one person involved, but said he would not name the person until he had proof. He explained the door to the room was opened with a key he had hidden in the house, and only one person knew about the key. When Landon looked for the key, it was sitting out, no longer hidden away.
"I don't understand it," he said. "No one knew where that key was."
Landon called 9-1-1 as soon as he noticed the burglary, and a deputy responded. While the deputy opened a case, he said there was little the sheriff's office can do unless Landon can prove someone was in his house and took the items.
"I don't want to blame anybody until I get proof," Landon said. "Since the sheriff wouldn't fingerprint the room, I'm paying someone to fingerprint it."
Landon said while losing his life's collection and what he considered his retirement account is devastating, feeling unsafe in his own home is even worse.
"I have never felt like this in my life," he said. "I feel like I'm a prisoner now. This seems so safe up here. Most of the time people can tell you anybody driving up here that doesn't belong. I don't feel safe at all anymore. I don't sleep, and I hardly any anymore."
Landon said despite his collection, he is not a rich man. He said he and his wife worked very hard, most of the time just to get by.
"In 27 years of our marriage, my wife and I were lucky to go out to dinner," he said.
Landon said some of the coins can be traced if they are ever found. Included was a 1893s Morgan silver dollar worth around $10,000 and a 1909 vdv Lincoln penny worth up to $4,000. He also had gold coins signed by the engraver.
"Those coins will stick out," Landon said.
Landon said his goal in life now is to make those responsible pay and, hopefully, get his collection back.
"I deeply believe it's drug people in Bandon," he said. "I'm willing to put up $15,000 to get someone arrested and convicted. I'll throw in another $10,000 if I get me stuff back."
If you have information about the theft or those involved, call the Coos County Sheriff's Office at 541-396-7800.
