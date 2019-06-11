LAKESIDE — Lakeside residents are unable to make calls using landline phones right now.
The phones went down today at 10:15 a.m. and Frontier has been working to find the cut fiber since the lines died, according to Captain Gabriel Fabrizio with the Coos County Sheriff’s Department.
“Please be aware that any 911 calls will need to be made from cell phones until the lines are fixed,” he wrote in an email to The World.
The CCSO has a dispatcher positioned in Lakeside to receive phone calls to be re-routed to a local number.
“We are still supporting landline based 911 calls, but have to be physically located in the city limits,” he wrote. “Frontier has advised they have located the cut line and hope to have it restored late this evening.”