SALEM — On Nov. 21, the Oregon Senate confirmed Dr. Gerardo Sandoval as a commissioner on the Land Conservation and Development Commission. His term began Dec. 1, and ends Nov. 30, 2023. Sandoval is a professor of planning, public policy and management at the University of Oregon. His work and his interest focuses on the intersection of planning, immigration and community change. Sandoval’s expertise has been recognized through numerous awards and honors, including the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Award from the University of Oregon for promoting diversity, social justice and equity.
“This is tremendous for Oregon,” said LCDC Director Jim Rue. “Dr. Sandoval’s research, experience and perspective will help ensure our work benefits all Oregonians.”
Sandoval replaces Chair Jerry Lidz, who just completed an eight-year term.
“Jerry Lidz is one of the smartest people in Oregon,” said Rue. “He has made a great contribution to the state’s work in land use. We will miss his wisdom, insight and humor on commission very much.”
During his tenure, Lidz chaired work on many of the most challenging issues of the day, including, but not limited to greenhouse gas reductions, urban growth boundary amendments and housing. Agency staff are grateful he will be staying on as commission liaison to work to implement two important house bills from the 2019 legislative session — House Bills 2001 and 2003.
“It has been an honor to serve the state in this way,” said Lidz. “I look forward to helping ensure our rules on housing are implementable and effective on the community level.”
At their meeting on Nov. 22 in Reedsport, LCDC selected Commissioner Robin McArthur to take over as chairwoman. The former director of planning and development for Metro, McArthur has served on the commission since 2014 and lives in Portland. McArthur has worked as a regional planning manager for the Oregon Department of Transportation, as the land use and transportation adviser to Gov. Kitzhaber, and as a planner with the City of Portland.
“I look forward to partnering with Oregon’s communities, fellow state agencies and interested parties to address the critical issues of jobs, housing, transportation choice, healthy communities, resource land protection and climate change in an inclusive and equitable way," McArthur said.
In Reedsport, LCDC also selected Commissioner Katie Pearmine as vice-chair. Pearmine has been working in agriculture since childhood, having grown up on a mid-scale vegetable, cherry and seed farm in the North Willamette Valley. Pearmine currently works as the strategic sourcing manager for Oregon Food Bank, leading a team responsible for the procurement of food for a network of organizations that distribute food to people experiencing hunger in Oregon and Clark County, Wash.
“I’m grateful for the opportunity to be of service to Oregonians in this capacity," Pearmine said. "These are dynamic times, which call for dynamic, responsive and inclusive government partners. Oregon’s land use planning system plays a critical role in helping create resilient communities where all people have the opportunity to thrive.”
Background
Oregon’s statewide land use planning program protects working lands, conserves natural resources and promotes vibrant, livable communities. The Department of Land Conservation and Development administers the program. The seven-member volunteer citizen board known as the Land Conservation and Development Commission guides the agency’s work. The commission consists of seven members, representative of regions of the state along with a current or former elected official of a city and a county. LCDC adopts state land-use goals and rules, assures community plan compliance with the goals, coordinates state and local planning and manages the coastal zone program.
Additional information on the commission and their work is available on the DLCD Commission website: https://www.oregon.gov/lcd/Commission/Pages/index.aspx.