On July 2nd, 2023, around 2:56 pm, Coos County Dispatch Center received a call regarding a physical dispute between a male and female at a residence on North 15th Street in Lakeside, Oregon. Deputy J. Vinyard immediately responded to the area.

Deputy J. Vinyard arrived at the location, where he met with Deputy B. Kent and OSP Trooper Waldrop. During the investigation, it was learned that Lori L. Koss (51) of Lakeside had struck the victim with her vehicle during a dispute which briefly trapped him against another car. Deputy Vinyard requested medical personnel to come to the location and treat the victim.

