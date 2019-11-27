LAKESIDE — As winter weather settles in along the Oregon coast, being sure of shelter starts to become a concern, one the Community Presbyterian Church in Lakeside has volunteered to accept on behalf of the area's homeless.
The center will be opening for the season during the Thanksgiving holiday. They officially opened Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 8 a.m. The warming center serves guests dinner, then prepares a breakfast for them in the morning.
Pastor Jim Ives, one of the leaders operating the warming center, said their eventual goal is to have a warming center in operation 24/7 every day of the year. Currently, the center is only open when temperatures drop below 32 degrees, closing the next morning. Ives estimated this was about 26 days of the year.
The warming center currently sleeps 12 people in two rooms with bunk beds. They hope to add another set of bunk beds, but need to open space first.
"That's the next thing that needs to happen for us to help," said Ives, noting they are trying to sell an old organ to open space.
The warming center volunteers hope to find a building in Lakeside to rent and use as a full-time center. The center would operate as a non-profit under the Presbyterian Church's banner, as well as being covered by its insurance.
You have free articles remaining.
The volunteers offer additional help to homeless residents, beyond a warm place to sleep. Ives said they have people who volunteer their vehicles to take the homeless to appointments, or the hospital for treatment. They hope to have it going more regularly, but need more volunteers to do so.
"We have it going now, but it's not a regular service," said Ives. "We're doing it on an as-needed basis."
They are also in the early stages of opening a food bank in Lakeside, with ORCCA. Logistics still need to be worked out, such as a secure place to store everything secure from animals and moisture, but things are moving forward.
The warming center team is working on fundraising and writing grants to fund renting a permanent center. Ives said he's thankful to the Lakeside City Council, Mayor James Edwards, and City Manager Andrew Carlstrom for all they do to help the homeless in the community.
"They try to help, instead of hinder," he said of the city government's efforts.
Anyone wishing to volunteer is asked to contact the Community Presbyterian Church. Any donations should be sent to the Community Presbyterian Church care of Pastor Jim.