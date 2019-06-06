LAKESIDE — The Lakeside Volunteer Fire Association received a $2,500 grant from the Jordan Cove-Pacific Connector grant program.
In a release from the association, the grant will help purchase a new medical supply bag for each of its Emergency Medical Responders and will include supplies like trauma shears, band-aids, gauze, and trauma equipment. The organization’s nine EMRs currently do not have their own medical supply bags.
“We were thrilled be selected as a Jordan Cove-Pacific Connector grant recipient this year,” said Tishiea Johnson, Secretary of the Lakeside Volunteer Firefighter Association in the release. “This funding will make a big difference to our volunteers who will now be able to provide immediate on-site medical care to those who have experienced medical traumas in our community.”
The grant will also support the organization’s efforts in hosting community events such as the annual Easter Egg Hunt, annual Halloween event or open houses throughout the year.
“These events promote community engagement and provide safe and free opportunities for children and families to participate in traditional Easter or Halloween activities,” the release said.
“We are glad to be able to support such an important organization in the Lakeside community,” said Tasha Cadotte, Manager of Media and Community Affairs for the Jordan Cove Project in the release. “It’s very important to Jordan Cove and its parent company, Pembina, that we are involved with and support the communities where we operate. We value the opportunity to work with organizations like the Lakeside Volunteer Firefighter Association, which provides much-needed medical attention and community events for the Lakeside community.”
So far, the Jordan Cove-Pacific Connector grant program has awarded over $350,000 in grants to local organizations and projects providing critical services in Southern Oregon, the release said.
“These grants help provide services to local communities in the following core funding areas: reinforcing communities, environment, arts and culture, children and families, and health and well-being,” the release said.