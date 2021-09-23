The city of Lakeside has received notice from Business Oregon that it will receive a $14,628,685 grant to replace its existing wastewater treatment plant.
The funds were approved as a part of Oregon House Bill 5006 which allocates American Rescue Plan Act funding for the project. The city of Lakeside’s existing wastewater treatment plant is located in a floodway and has been subject to flood insurance premiums currently costing approximately $40,000 per year. The plant is over 40 years old and has been experiencing declining mechanical components. A feasibility study concluded it was more cost effective to relocate and build a new treatment plant than rehabilitate it in its existing condition.
“This funding couldn’t have come in at a better time since the city is preparing for sewer revenue losses from the upcoming Shutter Creek Correctional Facility closure,” said Mayor James Edwards.
The grant will reduce the need for larger rate increases to pay for a wastewater treatment plant loan.
This opportunity is largely possible due to the efforts of State Rep. Boomer Wright coordinating with Mayor James Edwards and City Manager Loree Pryce. The Dyer Partnership provides contract city engineering services and was instrumental in providing key technical data to support the city presentation.
For information, visit www.cityoflakeside.org
