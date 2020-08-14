LAKESIDE — Lakeside Mayor James Edwards is highly concerned that Lakeside's 2020 Census response rate (43.5%) puts important city projects and other funding at risk, in addition to potentially adversely affecting representation and redistricting based on Census data.
Edwards spoke with James S. Graham, partnership specialist with the U.S. Census Bureau, Los Angeles Region, who is in agreement with the mayor's concerns.
In response, Graham has arranged to have a U.S. Census Mobile Questionnaire Assistance (MQA) event to be held at McKay's Market, 200 S. Eighth St., in Lakeside from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Monday, Aug. 17.
At the MQA, Census workers will be available to help anyone who has not yet responded to the 2020 US Census complete their response. This opportunity is especially important to people who may have technical barriers to responding online or by telephone, and who may not have received a Census form in the mail. Graham will be available to answer questions and offer information to the best of his ability.
This is timed to coincide with folks in Lakeside getting their mail at the U.S. Post Office that morning, just down the street. Census workers will seek to engage with people using the post office from the sidewalk and without blocking access to or egress from the post office.
Graham asks people in Lakeside to share this information with anyone in their area who may be affected by the allocation of billions of dollars of federal funding for health care, schools, nutrition programs, housing assistance, infrastructure planning and construction, public health, early childhood programs, programs to support rural communities and more.
'I heard someone quip today, 'The money goes where the Census count is best — not where the need is greatest.' (or words to that effect)," Graham said. "Together, let us get the count where the need is great — right here in our community."
Self-response is still a great option: 2020Census.gov and click "Respond" or call 844-330-2020 (English) or 844-468-2020 (Spanish) (or about a dozen other languages — need another language Census response telephone number? Just ask.)
"Thank you for your past, present, and future support," Graham said. "I look forward to Monday."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In