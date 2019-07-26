LAKESIDE — When Lakeside Mayor James Edwards thinks about what makes the City of Lakeside strong he has one simple answer – its citizens.
“It feels great to have the citizens and different groups come together to get things accomplished,” he said. “The desire of people to volunteer and step up has been very strong.”
Like many cities across rural America, the City of Lakeside has been working on various ways to improve its local economy and strengthen its tourism industry.
According to Edwards, a number of cleanups and events have taken place to promote businesses downtown and boost sales for the town’s entrepreneurs.
So far this year, thousands of people have traveled to Lakeside to celebrate a number of events including its annual Brewfest and Crawdad Festival.
“We have changed our environment and attitude and are working together as a community,” said Edwards. “We’re developing great relationship with other entities, organizations and community members.”
Earlier this year, Edwards said he appointed various citizen-led committees aimed at tackling different projects around town. Some of which include an airport committee, which consist of local pilots, a law enforcement committee and a sign committee.
The airport committee is currently working on projects to improve the Lakeside Municipal Airport by raising funds to replace its fencing, maintain its grounds and construct new hangars.
The law enforcement committee works to inform citizens of the city’s proposed tax levy to increased police coverage in the area while the sign committee is working toward adding a digital display board in front of Lakeside City Hall as another way to disseminate information to visitors and residents driving downtown.
Local groups, including the Tenmile Lake Association, the Lakeside Chamber of Commerce and the Lakeside Revitalization committee to name a few are also working on numerous projects to beautify and boost the city.
“The goals are to keep going in this direction,” said Edwards. “We’re looking forward to 20 years from now and realizing the fruits of what we’re doing is being passed down to future generations for them to continue.”