The city of Lakeside recently received a K-12 Summer Learning Grant from the Oregon Community Foundation in the amount of $118,030. The grant application included a partnership with the city of Lakeside, the Lakeside Library and the not-for-profit Lakeside Riders, who will be facilitating the grant. The Riders group has been providing K-12 education and community involvement services since 2020. They were vital in assisting with the passing of the current ATV Route into Lakeside and in obtaining this grant.
This exciting grant allows the local youth to participate in the numerous learning and recreational opportunities in the area. Many of the activities are focused on our unique natural surroundings and ecosystem. The city hopes the activities will help kids learn why protecting the area while making them feel important and help them feel invested in where they live and play. Many of the activities are what, generally, only visitors and residents from larger communities get to be involved with.
The city hosted a Lake Day event where the kids learned about the animals that call Lakeside home, how to cast a fishing pole and about water safety. They received field guides, a fishing pole, a lifejacket, a boat ride and a great BBQ lunch. Backpacks with supplies have been handed out, and there are more if anyone still needs one, and the library staff are busy ordering from their wish list of learning projects for the kids.
Upcoming activities are planned, and some are in the works. Watch for flyers around town, on the city website and on local Facebook groups.
Upcoming activities
Airport Day – Saturday, October 2, 9 a.m. – Lakeside Airport - learn about the city's watershed, weather and take a ride in a helicopter. – Lunch provided
Dune Day – Saturday, October 9, 9 a.m. – Sunbuggy Fun Rentals, Hauser - learn about our Dunes, ATV safety get a Sunbuggy T-Shirt and take a ride on a Sand Tram. – Lunch provided
Planning is underway for the following:
Trunk R Treat – Sunday, October 31 - Organized by Coats Construction. A donation for candy and decorating supplies is earmarked for this fun filled event on Park Avenue. Registration not required to attend. If you want to join in with a Trunk, you can sign up at City Hall.
Volleyball Court -Installation at Wulfy Beach planned and approved
ATV Safety Course - Assistance, gear and rental upon completion
Movie Night- Cinema passes and Outdoor Movie Equipment for Lakeside
T-Shirts - For all participants
Soccer Nets - At the City Park
Oregon Coast Aquarium - Family Passes
Wildlife Safari – Family Passes
Sports Equipment – For check out through the Lakeside Library
Picnic Tables – At Wulfy Beach and the City Playground
Public Works Day – Learn about our water and sewer systems, maintenance, Fire Department, Library and City Hall.
We look forward to some learning fun around Lakeside. You must sign up at the City of Lakeside Offices or at the Lakeside Library for each event. Watch for flyers as events get finalized.
