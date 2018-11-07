James Edwards won the three-person Lakeside mayor’s race Tuesday night while several candidates were in the running for three spots on the city council.
Bill Schaefer won the mayor’s race in Myrtle Point.
In Lakeside, Edwards received 471 votes, or 59 percent, beating out Anni Anderson (239 votes) and Ronald Grenier (75 votes).
The council race, where eight candidates ran for three spots, was close in unofficial final results.
Alan Gilbert Pointer easily won election with 395 votes and Shauleen Higgins also was elected with 284. But the race for the third seat was close, with Debbie Rose receiving 255 votes, Diane Beggs 253, Kristi Adams 242 and Elaine Armstrong 237.
In Myrtle Point, Schaefer received 476 votes while Barbara Carter received 400 in the race for mayor.
Stephanie Martell, Daniel Martin and Samantha Clayburn ran unopposed for seats on the Myrtle Point City Council, while Dustin Backman (571 votes) and Gary Sullivan (416) were elected to two-year seats, beating out Leif Schrader (377).