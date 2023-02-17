police siren

On February 9 at 09:53 a.m., an employee from McKay’s Market in Lakeside called the Coos County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center to report two shoplifters currently in the store.

Deputies Freerksen and Davis were already in the Lakeside area on general patrol of the area, and immediately responded to McKay’s. Deputy Davis contacted the two suspects inside McKay’s Market prior to them leaving the store.



0
0
0
0
0



Online Poll

How much time do you spend on social media?

You voted:

Submit Your News

We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Send us your news, photos, and videos and let us know what's going on!

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters

Load comments