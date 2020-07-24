REEDSPORT — A log truck crash claimed the life of a 54-year-old Lakeside man on Thursday, July 16.
At around 9:30 am, 9-1-1 dispatchers received a report of an injury log truck crash approximately a half mile up Loon Lake Road just off state route Highway 38.
When deputies arrived on scene, they located a 1989 Freightliner over an embankment and mostly submerged in Mill Creek. The driver was identified as Rhett Michael Curran of Lakeside. Curan was declared deceased at the scene.
The log truck was recovered from the water by Mast Brothers Towing.
The investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor in the crash.
The Douglas County's Sheriff's Office was assisted by Douglas County Public Works, Lower Umpqua Hospital Ambulance, Reedsport Police Department and Mast Brothers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In