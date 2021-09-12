The citizen’s of Lakeside welcomed over 70 cars to the Labor Day Car show at Osprey Point’s event field.  Vehicles from a variety of different classes were there, from Honda’s, Bronco’s, classic Fords and Chevy’s, custom trikes and Jeeps.  There was only one car that got stuck in the sand while parking, but was easily winched out by a member of the Oregon’s Bay Area Jeep Club, who was hosting the event.  Sean Grubb from the Stage Brew Band also played live music while visitors admired the cars.

0
1
0
0
0

The World's Latest E-Edition

Connect With Us

   

Email Newsletters



Load comments