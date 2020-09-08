LAKESIDE — The City of Lakeside has offered the city manager/recorder position to Loree Pryce who has been acting in the position since late June of this year.
The Lakeside City Council interviewed 10 applicants during the recruitment process for the position and determined that Pryce was the best candidate for the job, said a city spokesperson.
Pryce has over 25 years of experience in city government and is a licensed civil engineer in Oregon and California. Her background includes capacities as public works director and city engineer in cities including Roseburg, Brookings, Westlake Village, Calif., and City of Ventura, Calif. Other experience includes land development supervisor for the City of Santa Barbara and project engineer for Casitas Water District both in California.
Pryce has a degree in environmental engineering from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo. She has spent two years in Leadership programs including the Ford Leadership program based in Roseburg.
“I am looking forward to serving the community of Lakeside and carrying out the goals of our council," Pryce said. "I am charmed by Lakeside, the residents, the culture and our staff. I feel a strong sense of dedication and commitment for doing the best we can for Lakeside.”
Pryce will maintain part time hours for her consulting firm that provides engineering support to adjacent communities including Powers and Oakland.
"City staff and council works as a team here at City Hall to administer the business of the city, and Ms. Pryce is now a valued member of this team, with the ultimate responsibility and authority to act as our recorder-manager," said the spokesperson. "When you get an opportunity to do so, stop by city hall and meet Loree Pryce, and welcome her to our community."
