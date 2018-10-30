LAKESIDE — Over the weekend, the Lakeside Volunteer Firefighters Association hosted its 10th annual haunted house.
“We always do it the Saturday before Halloween so that there is a fun and safe environment for kids to come and hangout,” said Tishiea Johnson with Lakeside Fire.
The haunted house is the draw, but volunteers also offer free games and free barbeque to those who attend. The barbeque offered patrons hot dogs and chips, along with drinks and cookies. Games at the event included a ring toss, a bean bag throw, a fishing game, and a matching game.
Many of the folks operating the haunted house were volunteers from the community.
“We contact the local high schools and they come out and do community service hours," she said. "Reedsport High School students need community service hours to graduate."
Johnson said that this year was larger than ever, with around 200 people showing up to participate in the festivities.
“It gets bigger every year,” Johnson said.
The Lakeside Volunteer Firefighters Association spent a week decorating the inside of one of its bay’s for the haunted house before the event.
“We empty one of the bays of the fire department and then set the haunted house up in there," she said. "It usually takes about a week to a week and a half to set up. We just do it for the one night and then we tear it down the next day."
According to Johnson, the event costs around $2,000 to put on, some of which comes from the community.
“We get a lot of donations," she said. "Fred Meyer donated, Vend West donated, and Pepsi donated our soda. We go around every year and collect donations for it."
Johnson said her favorite thing about hosting the haunted house is scaring the little kids.
“I take three days off work each year to get everything set and make sure everything runs smoothly," she said. "We encourage the public to come help us, because it’s a lot of work for just three volunteers."