LAKESIDE — Coos County Parks Department has partnered with the Lakeside Fire Department to complete a rebuild of its decade-old fishing dock at Tenmile Lakes Park. It appears construction has begun Friday to get the dock completed, said Lakeside Fire Chief Jeremy Roberts.
A 24-foot Munson Fire and Rescue boat, purchased last year, sits on a trailer behind the Lakeside Fire Department as repairs are made to the t…
As part of its overall boathouse project, the dock will provide access to its newly-built structure. The Coos County Parks Department received authorization from county commissioners earlier this summer to purchase plywood from Coquille Supply in the amount of $6,658.56 to complete its repairs.
About a year ago, the Lakeside Fire Department bought a 24-foot Munson Fire and Rescue boat to help its department fight fires from Tenmile Lakes. The boat has a wide open-deck space with a fire pump and a drop-down bow door with thick landing plates that allows it to land on shore.
“We got the lake added to our district a few years ago,” said Roberts. “With that, you have to be able to service the homeowners on the shoreline, which is about 43 miles around the lake so we decided to buy a true fire boat.”
The fire boat will also be used to aid nearby agencies such as the Coos Forest Protective Association and other fire districts if needed. With the new addition, the department also needed a boathouse to shelter it. According to Roberts, the lake once featured a boathouse, which belonged to the Coos County Sheriff’s Office, but after years of deterioration it was no longer viable.
President of the Lakeside Fire Board Debbie Manning said the department went ahead with acquiring a new structure. Using funds from Coos County property taxes, which for rural fire districts for every $1 paid about .4 cents of it is allocated to its department and an improvement loan from Umpqua Bank the fire district was able to make its purchases.
“There are a lot of places here on the lake that is only accessible through the water,” said Manning. “One of the main reasons we got this rescue boat was also to help lower homeowner’s insurance for these places.”
The boathouse was completed earlier this summer by Lyon Construction, for a total cost of $91,800. The over 1,200 square foot boathouse will be able to house two full-sized rescue boats now, which the Sheriff’s Office will be able to use.
“Our Marine Patrol is on the Tenmile Lakes a lot patrolling and responding to calls for service,” Sheriff’s Office Capt. Kelley Andrews said. “With the fire boat house being built it offers us a space to park a boat if we need to improve responses.”
Roberts said while the construction is underway for the dock, the department is working on acquiring bids for lighting installation in the boathouse and getting it painted. The parks department will coordinate with the fire district and will be charged with providing power and electricity to its structure.
An open house will be hosted by Lakeside Fire Department pending the completion of the fishing dock, said Roberts. At this time, it is unclear as to when the dock will be finished. A response from the county’s parks department was not returned in time for publication.