LAKESIDE — Lakeside Brewfest celebrated another successful year filled with live music, family-friendly activities and of course its unique lineup of craft brews.
Over Father’s Day weekend, community members and visitors alike flocked to Wulfy Beach at Lakeside’s Tenmile Lake County Park to sample a number of craft beers, hard ciders and wines.
The Lakeside Fire Department grills oysters Saturday from Umpqua Aquaculture during Lakeside Brewfest at Tenmile Lake County Park
This year, more than 10 breweries were featured including Arch Rock Brewing, Chetco Brewing Company and Backside Brewing as well as a couple South Coast locals: Bandon Rain and 7 Devils Brewing.
“It’s a great event with lots of great food and brews,” said event producer Blume Bauer.
Gypsy Wildlings Bellydance performs Saturday during Lakeside Brewfest at Tenmile Lake County Park
While not a lot has changed from year to year, Bauer said this year its musical lineup saw a big shakeup. The Strange Brew Band, Rockwork Orange and Marco Pena & the Resurrection Blues Band were among the almost entirely new musical showcase.
“Marco had everyone on their feet dancing Friday,” she said. “It was pretty cool to see.”
Following tradition, the festival also featured a few plein air artists who participated Saturday by painting the surrounding landscape at Tenmile Lake.
People visit the Archrock Brewing taps Saturday during Lakeside Brewfest at Tenmile Lake County Park
A family-fun zone was also set up with beach toys, games and a number of arts and crafts activities for children to participate in. Waxer’s Surf Shop was also on hand offering kayak and paddle board activities for participants, said Bauer.
All the proceeds earned from the festival will go toward funding the annual firework show for the Fourth of July. The festival, which is hosted by the city of Lakeside, took about four months to prepare, said Bauer with more than a dozen community members volunteering their time.