Finally open

The Lakeside Bicycle Hostel opened recently, providing a new opportunity for guests to stay when they visit the area.

The Lakeside Bicycle Hostel is now open. Susan Groelle was elected as the outreach chairman at the churches session meeting. Two guests stayed last week. They wrote in the guest book “We are honored to be the first to stay in the Lakeside Bicycle Hostel.” They were from Australia and are traveling down the coast of Oregon and California to Los Angeles.

The hostel is currently installing showers and the washer/dryer combo in the newly built shower house.

