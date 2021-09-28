Southwestern Oregon Community College is offering relief funds for both part- and full-time students who have experienced financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Called the Lakers Care Grant, the funding is only available for the 2021-22 academic year.
The Lakers Care Grant is designed to help students with expenses. Funds are limited and will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis. All students who think they may meet this criteria are highly encouraged to apply.
Below is what students need to know to apply:
How much are the awards? $400 - $1,600 depending on enrollment status.
Who can apply? New, continuing and returning students attending Southwestern during the 2021-22 academic year are eligible if they have experienced financial hardships during the pandemic. Students must be enrolled at the time of application.
How do students apply? Complete and submit the application: https://mylakerlink.socc.edu/ICS/Finances/My_Account.jnz. Note: Students must be logged into myLakerLink. Applications will be processed on a first-come, first-served basis. Students can apply once per term during the 2021-22 academic year.
When and how will students receive funds? Starting mid-October 2021, funds will be disbursed weekly throughout each term. Funds will be awarded by check or direct deposit. Students will be notified about their application status via their SWOCC email address.
Do students have to pay the money back? No. Grant funds are not required to be paid back.
Will this impact student financial aid awards? No. These funds are in addition to any financial aid and do not impact student aid packages.
In spring of 2021, Congress passed the American Rescue Plan Act, which included a third round of Higher Education Emergency Relief Funding. Southwestern received HEERF grant funding to assist students with emergency grant funds, resulting in the Lakers Care Grant.
For questions and help with this process students can contact Southwestern’s Office of Financial Aid at fao@socc.edu.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In