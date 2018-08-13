CHARLESTON — Local fishing vessel, the Lady Kathy, was hauled out of the Charleston Marina on Monday for the first time in over 20 years for maintenance.
Owner of the Lady Kathy Richard Shore is having the ship, built by his father and grandfather, pulled out of the bay for maintenance.
Owner of the boat Richard Shore inherited the Lady Kathy from his father a couple of years ago. The boat, named after Shore’s grandmother, was built in 1971 by his grandfather and father.
“It’s been a long time, about 20 years since it was last hauled out. That’s suicide for any other boat. Usually you take it out once a year,” Shore said.
Shore hopes to have the boat back in the water in the next three weeks.
The Port of Coos Bay staff scraps 20 years of ocean life off the bottom of the Lady Kathy at the Charleston shipyard.
When the Lady Kathy was pulled out of the water, large chunks of marine life were found caked onto the bottom of the hull.
“There’s a whole ecosystem under here. It’s no wonder it catches tuna,” Shore said.