Coos County’s Local Alcohol and Drug Planning Committee met Wednesday for a substance misuse summit, which gathered like minded community organizations to review data and create a collaborative plan to further combat substance misuse in our community.
A variety of community partners attended the summit, there were representatives from Bay Area Hospital, Coos Health and Wellness, Advanced Health, Overdose Aware, Bay Area First Step, the Coquille Tribe, the Confederated Tribes, and two of the Coos County commissioners among others.
“This is such a complex issue, that our whole community struggles with,” Coos County Commissioner Mellissa Cribbins said. “You struggle with the question of how are you going to help people experiencing addiction, and its meetings like this that help us at least try to put those ideas together… In the moment events like this make you think of the enormity of the problem, and how big it is, but by getting everybody together we see that everybody has ownership of a little piece.”
The summit began with an overview of some data that showed statewide overdose and hospitalization statistics related to drug use.
It is important to note that the focus of this summit was substance misuse, which includes those who misuse legal substances too. During its presentation the LADPC quotes an article that says alcohol kills more people in Oregon than all other drugs combined.
For every 100,000 residents in the state of Oregon there were 162.6 drug related hospitalizations in 2017. The statistic for prescription drug overdoses per 100,000 residents in the state was 45.75.
One of the presenters at the summit, doctoral candidate at the University of Oregon Sloane Storie, presented some research she’s been working on in Coos County regarding mothers in recovery.
Storie interviewed 11 mothers in recovery form Opioid Use Disorder, as well as seven healthcare providers working with mothers in recovery from OUD.
What Storie deduced from speaking with these mothers and providers was that moving forward there should be a focus on support systems early on. Another takeaway Storie mentions from her research is working to address stigmas in order to build community and academic partnerships that can create opportunities to help those seeking recovery.
In order to understand trends in substance misuse, the LADPC suggested looking in to past traumas that drive individuals to misuse as a means of dealing with those traumas.
Info at the summit cites studies that show many traumas in a person’s life that have can translate to substance misuse in the future often stem from Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).
According to the LADPC common risk factors for substance misuse are high ACE prevalence, high prevalence of mental health problems, and high prevalence of general substance use. The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration has done research the shows people who have more ACEs are significantly more likely to use drugs and become addicted.
LADPC’s guiding principles are that resilience overcomes trauma, each community in Coos County has unique strengths and needs, all people deserve help, and where people feel safe and have a voice are foundational to change.
Much of the summit focused not specifically on numbers and statistics, but much more on systems change. The goal being to introduce different community groups with similar missions to start communicating and working together to address their common goal. In this case that goal is creating a recovery culture and treatment opportunities for those facing substance misuse disorders.
Where this idea of communication really shined through was during the summit's interactive activity, where folks with different backgrounds were able to interact and come up with potential ways to help create opportunity for those struggling with substance misuse in our community.
A theme throughout the summit was including people in recovery in the discussion of how to tackle substance misuse, as they have valuable insight about how recovery systems work for the individuals they’re attempting to help.
Lawrence Martinez was asked to attend and speak at the event by his parole officer. Martinez offered perspective to the conversations being had that many of the people at the summit did not have.
“Being here today and having my story shown in front of all these people is what my recovery is becoming about, it’s helping others. Its living amends on my part, I’m giving back to my community. It means the world to me that there’s so much support out here,” Martinez said.
From the community groups Overdose Aware and Operation Coos County, Jamar Ruff spoke to the lack of knowledge and communication that folks have about programs.
“When you go through recovery life kind of starts over,” Ruff said. “The tools of recovery aren’t just for me to keep. Once I got blessed with those tools of how to maintain and start from zero, and build myself up, I was able to give to other people.”