COOS BAY — After the city received a donation from Domino's to help repair potholes, the city ran a survey to see which street ranked highest for pothole repair.
LaClair Street won, said a press release from the city.
Today, May 14, the intersection of LaClair and Ocean Boulevard is closing for roadbed repair and asphalt patching done by the Public Works Department.
“This past winter, the City of Coos Bay received a donation from Cooperate Domino's in the amount of $5,000 for winning the pothole survey, and our local Domino's matched it for a total of $10,000 to go toward pothole repair,” the release said. “Motorists are asked to use Norman or Woodland as the detour.”
Drivers are urged to use caution while driving through the construction zone.
For more information, contact the Public Works and Development Department at 541-269-8918.